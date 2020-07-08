9825 AMES DRIVE

Amenities

This 2,450 SF stunning home has never been lived in as it's the MODEL with over 100K in amazing upgrades!!! This beauty features a bright gourmet kitchen with large sit-down island, beautifully designed living space with brick accent wall and tray ceilings, dining area, powder room, and a deck right off the family room for added outdoor living space! Upstairs you will find a large owner's suite with a functional walk-in closet and private en suite bathroom, two additional guest bedrooms with a shared bathroom, and a laundry room conveniently located on the bedroom level. https://vimeo.com/367322393. The Landing at Cannon Branch is located around the corner from future retail, waterfront dining, a hotel, and just minutes to Downtown Manassas. The Landing at Cannon Branch provides everything you could want or need at your doorstep. Less than a mile from the new 2 Silos Brewing Company and around the corner from new retail and dining featuring new restaurants, shopping, a hotel, and more. Make weekend shopping trips and everyday errands easy with the Center at Innovation just minutes away. Commuting is easy with the VRE Station and Prince William Parkway less than 2 miles away. The Landing at Cannon Branch is minutes from the Manassas Regional Airport, the Manassas Amtrak as well as Dulles Airport (just 20 miles away). Food shopping and getting gas is never a hassle with a nearby Giant, Harris Teeter, Target, and Wawa. Spend weekends out with friends at Jiffy Lube Live. See interactive floorplan at https://contradovip.com/stanley-martin/1000/LAH/C10/ Also, check out the video of the actual Harper unit waiting for you!! https://contradovip.com/stanley-martin/1000/LAH/C10/