9825 AMES DRIVE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:35 PM

9825 AMES DRIVE

9825 Ames Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9825 Ames Dr, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
This 2,450 SF stunning home has never been lived in as it's the MODEL with over 100K in amazing upgrades!!! This beauty features a bright gourmet kitchen with large sit-down island, beautifully designed living space with brick accent wall and tray ceilings, dining area, powder room, and a deck right off the family room for added outdoor living space! Upstairs you will find a large owner's suite with a functional walk-in closet and private en suite bathroom, two additional guest bedrooms with a shared bathroom, and a laundry room conveniently located on the bedroom level. https://vimeo.com/367322393. The Landing at Cannon Branch is located around the corner from future retail, waterfront dining, a hotel, and just minutes to Downtown Manassas. The Landing at Cannon Branch provides everything you could want or need at your doorstep. Less than a mile from the new 2 Silos Brewing Company and around the corner from new retail and dining featuring new restaurants, shopping, a hotel, and more. Make weekend shopping trips and everyday errands easy with the Center at Innovation just minutes away. Commuting is easy with the VRE Station and Prince William Parkway less than 2 miles away. The Landing at Cannon Branch is minutes from the Manassas Regional Airport, the Manassas Amtrak as well as Dulles Airport (just 20 miles away). Food shopping and getting gas is never a hassle with a nearby Giant, Harris Teeter, Target, and Wawa. Spend weekends out with friends at Jiffy Lube Live. See interactive floorplan at https://contradovip.com/stanley-martin/1000/LAH/C10/ Also, check out the video of the actual Harper unit waiting for you!! https://contradovip.com/stanley-martin/1000/LAH/C10/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9825 AMES DRIVE have any available units?
9825 AMES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9825 AMES DRIVE have?
Some of 9825 AMES DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9825 AMES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9825 AMES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9825 AMES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9825 AMES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9825 AMES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9825 AMES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9825 AMES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9825 AMES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9825 AMES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9825 AMES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9825 AMES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9825 AMES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9825 AMES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9825 AMES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9825 AMES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9825 AMES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

