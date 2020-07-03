9006 CENTER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Historic "Sprinkle House" c. 1890 in the heart of old town. Literally Steps to VRE/Restaurants/Shops. This house is on the parade route and part of the commercial districts new FIRST FRIDAY route! Large private fenced in yard and plenty of parking. New deck/new roof/newly remodeled and fresh paint. Remodeled kitchen and plenty of room to entertain. Huge full bath upstairs and an additional half bath down. Available immediately. $30 application fee per adult. Sentrilock on back door. Agent owner - Thanks for showing.