9006 CENTER STREET
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

9006 CENTER STREET

9006 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

9006 Center Street, Manassas, VA 20110
Downtown Manassas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Historic "Sprinkle House" c. 1890 in the heart of old town. Literally Steps to VRE/Restaurants/Shops. This house is on the parade route and part of the commercial districts new FIRST FRIDAY route! Large private fenced in yard and plenty of parking. New deck/new roof/newly remodeled and fresh paint. Remodeled kitchen and plenty of room to entertain. Huge full bath upstairs and an additional half bath down. Available immediately. $30 application fee per adult. Sentrilock on back door. Agent owner - Thanks for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 CENTER STREET have any available units?
9006 CENTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9006 CENTER STREET have?
Some of 9006 CENTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9006 CENTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9006 CENTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 CENTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9006 CENTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9006 CENTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9006 CENTER STREET offers parking.
Does 9006 CENTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9006 CENTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 CENTER STREET have a pool?
No, 9006 CENTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9006 CENTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 9006 CENTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 CENTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9006 CENTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9006 CENTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9006 CENTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

