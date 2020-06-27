8718 JACKSON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This cozy colonial has been lovingly maintained and offers many updates to include hardwood floors and granite counter tops. Enjoy the spacious living room and a dining room furnished with a table and chairs on the mail level. Find four bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Enjoy plentiful off street and on street parking. Beautiful trees in the yard create cooling shade. Though located on a quiet street, this pleasant home is conveniently close to VRE, shopping, and restaurants.Welcome home! The basement and the side apartment are owner-occupied. The tenant will pay 2/3 of the utility bills.