Last updated February 2 2020 at 12:07 PM

8718 JACKSON AVENUE

8718 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8718 Jackson Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
This cozy colonial has been lovingly maintained and offers many updates to include hardwood floors and granite counter tops. Enjoy the spacious living room and a dining room furnished with a table and chairs on the mail level. Find four bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Enjoy plentiful off street and on street parking. Beautiful trees in the yard create cooling shade. Though located on a quiet street, this pleasant home is conveniently close to VRE, shopping, and restaurants.Welcome home! The basement and the side apartment are owner-occupied. The tenant will pay 2/3 of the utility bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8718 JACKSON AVENUE have any available units?
8718 JACKSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8718 JACKSON AVENUE have?
Some of 8718 JACKSON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8718 JACKSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8718 JACKSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8718 JACKSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8718 JACKSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8718 JACKSON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8718 JACKSON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8718 JACKSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8718 JACKSON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8718 JACKSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8718 JACKSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8718 JACKSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8718 JACKSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8718 JACKSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8718 JACKSON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8718 JACKSON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8718 JACKSON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
