Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE

8669 Point of Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8669 Point of Woods Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*Lovely Spacious 3 Level Town House w/Finished Basement offers a Bright & Open Floor Plan. The Main Level has Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Kitchen Shows Beautifully with New Stainless Steel Appliances (to be installed prior to tenant move-in), Upper and Lower Level has Fresh New Carpet, Updated Bathrooms on all levels, and Fresh Paint Throughout. The Fully Fenced Rear Yard Backs to Trees, Provide Privacy, and the Upper & Lower Decks Offer Great Space for Entertaining & Enjoyment. An Additional Bonus To Living Here are the Beautiful New Windows That Will Make for A More Energy Efficient Living environment. Please Note Tenants have 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. This Home is Also Conveniently Located Near Shopping, Restaurants, Schools & More. Owner Requires Credit Check, and Full Qualifications Including Previous Landlord References* Renovations are almost complete and property is in the process of being cleaned. ALL applications will take a couple of days to process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

