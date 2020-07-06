8669 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

*Lovely Spacious 3 Level Town House w/Finished Basement offers a Bright & Open Floor Plan. The Main Level has Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Kitchen Shows Beautifully with New Stainless Steel Appliances (to be installed prior to tenant move-in), Upper and Lower Level has Fresh New Carpet, Updated Bathrooms on all levels, and Fresh Paint Throughout. The Fully Fenced Rear Yard Backs to Trees, Provide Privacy, and the Upper & Lower Decks Offer Great Space for Entertaining & Enjoyment. An Additional Bonus To Living Here are the Beautiful New Windows That Will Make for A More Energy Efficient Living environment. Please Note Tenants have 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. This Home is Also Conveniently Located Near Shopping, Restaurants, Schools & More. Owner Requires Credit Check, and Full Qualifications Including Previous Landlord References* Renovations are almost complete and property is in the process of being cleaned. ALL applications will take a couple of days to process.