All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 8543 BRAXTED LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
8543 BRAXTED LANE
Last updated January 27 2020 at 12:17 PM

8543 BRAXTED LANE

8543 Braxted Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

8543 Braxted Lane, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
New 2.5 Full Bath, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Den in the Basement, Assigned Parking Spaces, End Unit Townhouse 5 Bedrooms, with Finished Basement. New remodel full bath, New Hardwood floor, New Counter Top, Fresh paint, new big private back yard. good location. easy access to many major roads, Rt.28, I-66, Sudley Rd. VACANT move-in ready. Tenant please provide Income Tax W-2 Form, Paystubs, Social Security Card, Photo ID, Application Fee, Credit Report, Security Deposit $2000 + First Rent $2000+ App fee $45 ++ Tenant pay all utilities. NO PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8543 BRAXTED LANE have any available units?
8543 BRAXTED LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8543 BRAXTED LANE have?
Some of 8543 BRAXTED LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8543 BRAXTED LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8543 BRAXTED LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8543 BRAXTED LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8543 BRAXTED LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8543 BRAXTED LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8543 BRAXTED LANE does offer parking.
Does 8543 BRAXTED LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8543 BRAXTED LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8543 BRAXTED LANE have a pool?
No, 8543 BRAXTED LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8543 BRAXTED LANE have accessible units?
No, 8543 BRAXTED LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8543 BRAXTED LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8543 BRAXTED LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8543 BRAXTED LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8543 BRAXTED LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop
Manassas, VA 20109
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street
Manassas, VA 20110
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct
Manassas, VA 20109
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane
Manassas, VA 20109

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Pet Friendly Places
Manassas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America