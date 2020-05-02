8543 BRAXTED LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

New 2.5 Full Bath, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Den in the Basement, Assigned Parking Spaces, End Unit Townhouse 5 Bedrooms, with Finished Basement. New remodel full bath, New Hardwood floor, New Counter Top, Fresh paint, new big private back yard. good location. easy access to many major roads, Rt.28, I-66, Sudley Rd. VACANT move-in ready. Tenant please provide Income Tax W-2 Form, Paystubs, Social Security Card, Photo ID, Application Fee, Credit Report, Security Deposit $2000 + First Rent $2000+ App fee $45 ++ Tenant pay all utilities. NO PET.