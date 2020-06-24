All apartments in Manassas
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

8335 FELSTED LANE

8335 Felsted Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8335 Felsted Lane, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Cute - Cute - Cute! Perfect 2 bedroom with assigned parking. Bedroom level laundry facilities. Deck with privacy hedge. Community pool, tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8335 FELSTED LANE have any available units?
8335 FELSTED LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8335 FELSTED LANE have?
Some of 8335 FELSTED LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8335 FELSTED LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8335 FELSTED LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 FELSTED LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8335 FELSTED LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8335 FELSTED LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8335 FELSTED LANE offers parking.
Does 8335 FELSTED LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8335 FELSTED LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 FELSTED LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8335 FELSTED LANE has a pool.
Does 8335 FELSTED LANE have accessible units?
No, 8335 FELSTED LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 FELSTED LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8335 FELSTED LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8335 FELSTED LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8335 FELSTED LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
