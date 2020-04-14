47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

3 level bright townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom and 2 half bathroom, hardwood and laminated floors thru the house. No carpet, main level includes spacious living and dining area, rec area/breakfast table space half bathroom, Upper level with spacious master bedroom with 2 walking closets, vaulted ceilings in master bedroom, lower level provides a recreation room with a fireplace walk out to a patio, granite counter top with upgrades cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, washer /dryer room, walk to golf course and club of lowe's Island.