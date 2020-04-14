All apartments in Lowes Island
47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE

47565 Royal Burnham Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

47565 Royal Burnham Terrace, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Cascades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
3 level bright townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom and 2 half bathroom, hardwood and laminated floors thru the house. No carpet, main level includes spacious living and dining area, rec area/breakfast table space half bathroom, Upper level with spacious master bedroom with 2 walking closets, vaulted ceilings in master bedroom, lower level provides a recreation room with a fireplace walk out to a patio, granite counter top with upgrades cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, washer /dryer room, walk to golf course and club of lowe's Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE have any available units?
47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE have?
Some of 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE offers parking.
Does 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE have a pool?
No, 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 47565 ROYAL BURNHAM TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

