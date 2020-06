Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious, end unit, brick front town home with open and unique floor plan. Sunny oversized kitchen with large island, sitting area and a sliding door that opens to the large deck for your enjoyment! Vaulted ceilings in all of the upper level bedrooms and skylights in master bathroom. Finished rec room in the basement completes this property. Location location location!!