Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Bright, specious townhouse, quite in Great Falls Chase, 2017 renovated through out it looks as fresh as first day. Remodeled kitchen, brand new stainless appliance, granite counter tops and back-splash in 2017. Hardwood floor through all levels, master bed with vaulted ceiling,remodeled master bath, huge deck with sliding door, family room with fireplace and sliding door. Easy access to malls, restaurants, and roads.