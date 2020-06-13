/
3 bedroom apartments
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/20. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional loft, full bath and sundeck on 4th level, and also recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room.
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE
42884 Edgegrove Heights Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2664 sqft
42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE in Loudoun Valley Estates
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22564 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE
22564 Scattersville Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2652 sqft
Lovely 3 BDR/ 3.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse in Loudoun Valley Estates. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Granite. Large Master Bedroom wit Master Bath. Hardwoods on Main Level. Large Rec Room with Full Bath in Lower Level.
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43055 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE
43055 Thoroughfare Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1616 sqft
This townhouse condo is a former Toll Brothers model in sought after Loudoun Valley. Wood floors throughout the main level, built in ceiling speakers, upgraded lighting, custom paint.
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
42948 COURTLAND CHASE SQUARE
42948 Courtland Chase Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3947 sqft
Popular model in Loudoun valley. HW floors. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, SS appliances & breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Loudoun Valley Estates
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22938 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE
22938 Rose Quartz Square, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 level 3 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse! This property is in close proximity to shopping, commuter routes and employment centers. The interior offers wood floors, granite counter tops and so much more.
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42721 Twinleaf Drive
42721 Twinleaf Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2350 sqft
Fantastic Brambleton location! 3BR/2.
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42495 MAGELLAN SQUARE
42495 Magellan Square, Brambleton, VA
Stunning townhome in Brambleton. Upgraded kitchen with new refrigerator, 3-level bumpouts, large deck, fenced backyard, plenty of parking in front of the house, and a lot more.
1 Unit Available
43879 CENTERGATE DRIVE
43879 Centergate Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2702 sqft
Beautiful 2 Level Condo townhome with 2,700 sqft & 9 ft ceilings, open floor plan is avilable for rent on 06/15/2020. Stainless steel appliances,Spacious walk in Pantry, a cooktop and double wall ovens
1 Unit Available
22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE
22337 Concord Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Live at this town home style, stacked lower END unit condo w/1596 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car rear entry garage w/garage opener, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42657 WILLOW BEND DRIVE
42657 Willow Bend Drive, Brambleton, VA
LIVE BRAMBLETON. LIVE CONNECTED~RARE FIND BRIGHT AND SUNNY*5 BR 4.
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22944 OLYMPIA DRIVE
22944 Olympia Drive, Brambleton, VA
NOW SHOWINGS ALLOWED UNTIL THIS MONDAY 6/15. GREAT TOWNHOME ACROSS FROM TOWN CENTER, END UNIT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LARGE PATIO SPACE, CHEFS KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVENS.
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22718 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22718 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2766 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGER CONDO STYLE TOWN HOME IN BRAMBLETON WITH OVER 2700+ SQ FT - ONE CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE - CERAMIC TILED FOYER ENTRY - IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOT OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHT - FEATURING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42481 REGAL WOOD DRIVE
42481 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
3024 sqft
3000 sft 3 Level TH walking distance to Brambleton Town Center. 2 car Detached Garage, Main level Wood, Steel appliances. Must see Please contact tenant and give 2+ hours notice.
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE
42510 Legacy Park Drive, Brambleton, VA
Rare park view townhome located on Brambleton~s Legacy Park! Over 3,000 plus square feet, walking distance to the Brambleton Town Center with access to IMAX movie theater, popular restaurants, grocery store, and numerous other shops and amenities.
1 Unit Available
22454 PINE RIDGE COURT
22454 Pine Ridge Court, Brambleton, VA
Welcome home! Located in a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms with bonus rooms in the basement.
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42642 NEW DAWN TERRACE
42642 New Dawn Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1892 sqft
Brambleton Neighborhood. Beautiful 3 level townhouse with 3 bedrooms each with its own bath. Granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your back deck. Fully fenced back yard.
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE
23421 Spice Bush Terrace, Brambleton, VA
Great Location. Minutes away from toll road, LC Pkwy, Rt 50 and rout 15. Spacious TH with open floor plan. Loads of amenities - including two pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, gym, trails and great schools.
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
23242 MINERVA DRIVE
23242 Minerva Drive, Brambleton, VA
** Availalable July 1st ** Beautiful single family home 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile backsplash.
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42451 Patrick Wayne Square
42451 Patrick Wayne Square, Brambleton, VA
- Spacious and naturally well-lit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom End Unit Townhouse in Brambleton. 24 feet wide span. - Cable and High Speed Internet are part of HOA fees, included in rent.
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22683 FLOWING SPRING SQUARE
22683 Flowing Spring Square, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2352 sqft
Ready for move in. The house is fresh and clean for showing. Shows great. Hardwood floors on the main level. The rear yard is fully fenced. Rear lawn service is provided by the HOA. Very short distance to Brambleton Town Center.
1 Unit Available
43839 CENTERGATE DR
43839 Centergate Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
