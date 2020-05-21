All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE
23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE

23540 Belvoir Woods Terrace · No Longer Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

23540 Belvoir Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Almost New Toll Brothers built 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 1 Car garage TH Style Condo in sought after Loudoun Valley Estate 2 HOA~Hardwood floors on the main level~Upgraded appliances and Cabinets with Granite Counter tops in the kitchen.~Walkout balcony from main level~Large Master Bedroom with large his & Hers walk in closet~Upgraded Master Bath with soak in tub & Standing Shower~Washer/Dryer at the Bedroom Level~Rosa Lee Carter Elementary,Stone Hill Middle School,~Rock Ridge High School - Walking distance to Stone Hill Middle School~PETS Allowed on Case-By-Case Basis~Move-in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have any available units?
23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have?
Some of 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23540 BELVOIR WOODS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

