23478 BELVOIR WOODS TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This fabulous one car garage end unit condo townhome offers almost 2500 square feet of light-filled living space. Natural sunlight shines in with the abundance of windows on every level. The main floor with gleaming hardwood floors throughout offers an open living and dining area concept to creatively make it your own. The upgraded kitchen with elevated counter, breakfast nook, and family room leading to one of two balconies are ideal for casual family living and entertaining. The master bedroom ensuite with tray ceiling and second balcony offers a huge double walk-in closet and a master bath with soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath,and laundry completes the upper floor. Ideally located near the community clubhouse and swimming pool . Conveniently located near local schools, shopping areas, commuting routes, public transportation and the future Silverline Metro.