23473 LOGANS RIDGE TERRACE

Stunning end unit two-level condo in sought-after Loudoun Valley. Over 1,600 sq. ft boasting modern open floor plan, upgraded hardwood, carpet, crown molding, gourmet kitchen with island and bar seating, stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops , cabinets, backsplash and undermount lighting. A balcony off of a spacious master with tray ceiling and every upgrade imaginable. Interior looks like the Toll Brother's model with all the same bells and whistles. One-car rear entrance garage for added privacy. Community includes pool, fitness center, playgrounds, tot lots, clubhouse and more. Right next door and a short walk to all the amenities and clubhouse. HOA fee included in rent. This is a MUST-SEE that won't last.