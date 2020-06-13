22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE

Amenities

One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional 4th level loft that has a full bath, bedroom, living room and rooftop deck. There is also a recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room on the second level. The 2 Car garage also has driveway parking for 2 more cars. Beautiful Upgraded appliances, hardwood floors, upgraded countertops in 2nd level kitchen. Customs cordless blinds, 4 bedrooms, 3 full upgraded baths, 2 powder rooms, Masterbedroom has 2 walk-in closets, separate soaking tub and shower. Entry level has additional living room or study. Shows Beautifully.