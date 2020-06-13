All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE

22268 Philanthropic Dr · (703) 204-1188
Location

22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional 4th level loft that has a full bath, bedroom, living room and rooftop deck. There is also a recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room on the second level. The 2 Car garage also has driveway parking for 2 more cars. Beautiful Upgraded appliances, hardwood floors, upgraded countertops in 2nd level kitchen. Customs cordless blinds, 4 bedrooms, 3 full upgraded baths, 2 powder rooms, Masterbedroom has 2 walk-in closets, separate soaking tub and shower. Entry level has additional living room or study. Shows Beautifully.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have any available units?
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have?
Some of 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have a pool?
No, 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
