Loudoun County, VA
42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:51 PM

42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE

42744 Montevista Square · No Longer Available
Location

42744 Montevista Square, Loudoun County, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
carpet
Pristine and Charming TH in one of the best neighborhoods of Leesburg according to Loudoun Times survey! This home shows like a model and has been meticulously maintained. Bamboo hardwoods throughout main lvl. Designer paint and new carpet throughout. One of kind kitchen! SS appliances, granite and custom backsplash. Shelving & TV mount in bar area off kitchen will stay with unit. Basement full bathroom was completely renovated. Plenty of storage space and very bright interior unit. Upstairs smaller bedrooms were combined to provide a second master but can be returned to two smaller bedrooms if preferred. Large driveway and close to plenty of visitor parking. Large deck backing to common area. Lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE have any available units?
42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE have?
Some of 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE have a pool?
No, 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
