42744 MONTEVISTA SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated guest parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Pristine and Charming TH in one of the best neighborhoods of Leesburg according to Loudoun Times survey! This home shows like a model and has been meticulously maintained. Bamboo hardwoods throughout main lvl. Designer paint and new carpet throughout. One of kind kitchen! SS appliances, granite and custom backsplash. Shelving & TV mount in bar area off kitchen will stay with unit. Basement full bathroom was completely renovated. Plenty of storage space and very bright interior unit. Upstairs smaller bedrooms were combined to provide a second master but can be returned to two smaller bedrooms if preferred. Large driveway and close to plenty of visitor parking. Large deck backing to common area. Lawn maintenance included.