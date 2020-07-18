All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated June 28 2020 at 8:54 AM

40993 Redwing Song Lane,

40993 Redwing Song Lane · (201) 845-7300
Location

40993 Redwing Song Lane, Loudoun County, VA 20180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3250 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Country Home to Sublet, Lovettsville, Loudoun County, VA

Ideal home for an individual or family wanting to live in a community, close to Nature.

Three story furnished house with four bright bedrooms, a study, three bathrooms, two porches, plenty of closet space. Extensive walking trails in the woods. Beautiful views of nature in a peaceful setting in Ecovillage in rural Loudoun County, northern Virginia. Located in Lovettsville within commuting distance to Washington D.C. Basement can be used as a separate apartment. Opportunities to participate in community work, gardening and social activities including potluck meals and fire circles. Available August 1,2020. Rent app. $ 2, 000 a month. Length of sublet 6-12 months (flexible)

References, verification of employment and deposit required.

Please text: 301 641 8974

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40993 Redwing Song Lane, have any available units?
40993 Redwing Song Lane, has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 40993 Redwing Song Lane, currently offering any rent specials?
40993 Redwing Song Lane, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40993 Redwing Song Lane, pet-friendly?
No, 40993 Redwing Song Lane, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 40993 Redwing Song Lane, offer parking?
No, 40993 Redwing Song Lane, does not offer parking.
Does 40993 Redwing Song Lane, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40993 Redwing Song Lane, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40993 Redwing Song Lane, have a pool?
No, 40993 Redwing Song Lane, does not have a pool.
Does 40993 Redwing Song Lane, have accessible units?
No, 40993 Redwing Song Lane, does not have accessible units.
Does 40993 Redwing Song Lane, have units with dishwashers?
No, 40993 Redwing Song Lane, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40993 Redwing Song Lane, have units with air conditioning?
No, 40993 Redwing Song Lane, does not have units with air conditioning.
