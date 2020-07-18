40993 Redwing Song Lane,

Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful Country Home to Sublet, Lovettsville, Loudoun County, VA



Ideal home for an individual or family wanting to live in a community, close to Nature.



Three story furnished house with four bright bedrooms, a study, three bathrooms, two porches, plenty of closet space. Extensive walking trails in the woods. Beautiful views of nature in a peaceful setting in Ecovillage in rural Loudoun County, northern Virginia. Located in Lovettsville within commuting distance to Washington D.C. Basement can be used as a separate apartment. Opportunities to participate in community work, gardening and social activities including potluck meals and fire circles. Available August 1,2020. Rent app. $ 2, 000 a month. Length of sublet 6-12 months (flexible)



References, verification of employment and deposit required.



Please text: 301 641 8974