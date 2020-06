Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

GREAT LOCATION! 3 minutes to VRE! New granite counter tops and new carpet throughout! Gleaming hardwood floors, lots of windows for natural light, crown molding in Living Room & Dining Room, 9 ft ceilings, stainless steel appliances and deck off Kitchen. Cathedral ceilings in all bedrooms, Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, Luxury bath and Dual Vanity. Washer & Dryer on bedroom level, Finished walk-out Basement level with Fenced rear yard that backs to trees. HOA included in rent!