9601 MASEY MCQUIRE COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

BEST Lot in the Subdivision! End Unit with Double Bay Windows looking onto tons of TREES! Feel like a SF home! Brick Front, 2 Car garage at the end of a cul-de-sac. Newer Hand-scrapped Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Large Kitchen with Sunroom that leads out to Over-Sized Deck with KILLER Views! Very Private...Yet SO Close to Everything. Large Living room with Lots of Windows. Newer Master bath! This home tends to Rent VERY Quickly! Lower level has Greatroom that leads out to fully fenced in backyard! Easy to show with 1 hour Notice.****UNREAL Location! Near I-95, Fort Belvoir, Easy commute to Pentagon! WALK to Shopping, Restaurants and Pool! (included in HOA). 1 Mile to Lorton VRE (www.VRE.org)-Easy commute to New Amazon Headquarters!