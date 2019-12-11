8986 HARROVER PLACE

Amenities

Large End Unit Updated Town Home ~ ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Conveniently located across from Lorton Station Town Center, Lorton VRE station which gives easy access Washington DC & Pentagon, Arlington. Just minutes from Fort Belvoir Army installation and DOD in Springfield! All shopping just within minutes! 3 Bed Rooms, a Loft, 2.5 Baths! Newly renovated Kitchen,SS Appliances, New granite counter tops, New Gas Stove, Built-in Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer in the unit. Spacious Living Room,Gas Fire Place, Dining Room and a half bath. 2 spacious bedrooms and a Hall bath on one floor. Master Suite and a Loft on the top floor. Luxury Master Bath with soaking tub, separate shower and two separate vanities. Low maintenance but convenience and luxury at its best! Pets ~ Dogs allowed - weight restrictions apply!