All apartments in Lorton
Find more places like 8986 HARROVER PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lorton, VA
/
8986 HARROVER PLACE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

8986 HARROVER PLACE

8986 Harrover Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lorton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8986 Harrover Place, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large End Unit Updated Town Home ~ ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Conveniently located across from Lorton Station Town Center, Lorton VRE station which gives easy access Washington DC & Pentagon, Arlington. Just minutes from Fort Belvoir Army installation and DOD in Springfield! All shopping just within minutes! 3 Bed Rooms, a Loft, 2.5 Baths! Newly renovated Kitchen,SS Appliances, New granite counter tops, New Gas Stove, Built-in Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer in the unit. Spacious Living Room,Gas Fire Place, Dining Room and a half bath. 2 spacious bedrooms and a Hall bath on one floor. Master Suite and a Loft on the top floor. Luxury Master Bath with soaking tub, separate shower and two separate vanities. Low maintenance but convenience and luxury at its best! Pets ~ Dogs allowed - weight restrictions apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8986 HARROVER PLACE have any available units?
8986 HARROVER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 8986 HARROVER PLACE have?
Some of 8986 HARROVER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8986 HARROVER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8986 HARROVER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8986 HARROVER PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8986 HARROVER PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 8986 HARROVER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8986 HARROVER PLACE offers parking.
Does 8986 HARROVER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8986 HARROVER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8986 HARROVER PLACE have a pool?
No, 8986 HARROVER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8986 HARROVER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8986 HARROVER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8986 HARROVER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8986 HARROVER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8986 HARROVER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8986 HARROVER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln
Lorton, VA 22079

Similar Pages

Lorton 1 BedroomsLorton 2 Bedrooms
Lorton Apartments with GymLorton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lorton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VA
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University