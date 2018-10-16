All apartments in Lorton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

8554 Barrow Furnace Ln

8554 Barrow Furnace Lane · (703) 509-8609
Location

8554 Barrow Furnace Lane, Lorton, VA 22079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
WALKOUT BASEMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 266921

Large Basement for rent in Lorton, VA. Asking Rent: $,1400/Month it includes all utilities including Wifi. It has one bed room, one full bath and large living room space. Just renovated the whole Basement and freshly painted. Never rented it before. Close to 95, VRE and many shopping centers. Plenty of free street parking only steps away. Single non smoker preferred. No pets allowed. Minimum One Year Lease required. First Month rent and last Month security deposit required upon signing of the lease. It has no laundry and laundry is at 10 minutes drive. Vacant and available right now. Text me with any questions: AQ: 703-509-8609
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266921
Property Id 266921

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln have any available units?
8554 Barrow Furnace Ln has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln have?
Some of 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8554 Barrow Furnace Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln offer parking?
No, 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln have a pool?
No, 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln have accessible units?
No, 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8554 Barrow Furnace Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
