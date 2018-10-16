8554 Barrow Furnace Ln

Amenities

Large Basement for rent in Lorton, VA. Asking Rent: $,1400/Month it includes all utilities including Wifi. It has one bed room, one full bath and large living room space. Just renovated the whole Basement and freshly painted. Never rented it before. Close to 95, VRE and many shopping centers. Plenty of free street parking only steps away. Single non smoker preferred. No pets allowed. Minimum One Year Lease required. First Month rent and last Month security deposit required upon signing of the lease. It has no laundry and laundry is at 10 minutes drive. Vacant and available right now. Text me with any questions: AQ: 703-509-8609

