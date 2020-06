Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new carpets and dishwasher just installed. New microwave and dishwasher coming on June 13th. Dutch oven replaced in 2019. HVAC replaced about 2 years ago. Immaculate!Located in Lorton Valley Community. Sun-filled 3 Bd, 2 FB & 2HB townhome. 4" extension on 3 levels. Corian counter tops, 2 sided fireplace, 2-Car Garage and much more. Great condition. Home adjacent to Laurel Hill Park. 1 minute to INOVA health center, I-95 & VRE station. 3 minutes to Laurel Hill Golf, 7 min to I-495