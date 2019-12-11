8320 Dockray Ct

Amenities

Beautiful, quiet, luxury end unit, three-level townhouse backing up to the woods with hardwood floors throughout and over $150K of upgrades to include plantation shutters, Jenn Aire six burner cooktop, stainless steel appliances,Trek deck, three level bump out for sitting room off the master, breakfast nook on the main and expanded rec room in the first floor, two car garage (2 gas fireplaces) TH (2650 sqft) in a quiet neighborhood with an excellent, South County school district. Walking distance within a few miles of the VRE and 95 Interstate highway (new town center coming soon). It boasts luxury living and quality enjoyment. This community is close to Fort Belvoir and shopping malls and amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and an outdoor pool. Master bedroom suite has a fireplace in the sitting room, two walk-in closets with two built-in closet systems. The remodeled bathroom has a huge Jacuzzi tub, shower and granite double sinks. This home has two levels of plantation shutters and equipped with smart technology (dual zone cooling and heating). Two bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and MBM has a beautiful tray ceiling for the light and airy feeling. Pictures shown with windows all shut but this is a very bright home. There are ample parking spaces on both side of the townhouse and visitor parking surrounds this home which is an anomaly for townhomes in NOVA. Enjoy this brick townhouse in a cul-de-sac corner with trees in the back and all the living space like a single family home without the yard work. See more pictures and video on the Redfin website. Available for showing. Rental is available on June 1st, 2019. Absolutely no cats and smokers due to allergies. Requires one-month rental deposit and pet deposit.