All apartments in Lorton
Find more places like 8320 Dockray Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lorton, VA
/
8320 Dockray Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

8320 Dockray Ct

8320 Dockray Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lorton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8320 Dockray Court, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful, quiet, luxury end unit, three-level townhouse backing up to the woods with hardwood floors throughout and over $150K of upgrades to include plantation shutters, Jenn Aire six burner cooktop, stainless steel appliances,Trek deck, three level bump out for sitting room off the master, breakfast nook on the main and expanded rec room in the first floor, two car garage (2 gas fireplaces) TH (2650 sqft) in a quiet neighborhood with an excellent, South County school district. Walking distance within a few miles of the VRE and 95 Interstate highway (new town center coming soon). It boasts luxury living and quality enjoyment. This community is close to Fort Belvoir and shopping malls and amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and an outdoor pool. Master bedroom suite has a fireplace in the sitting room, two walk-in closets with two built-in closet systems. The remodeled bathroom has a huge Jacuzzi tub, shower and granite double sinks. This home has two levels of plantation shutters and equipped with smart technology (dual zone cooling and heating). Two bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and MBM has a beautiful tray ceiling for the light and airy feeling. Pictures shown with windows all shut but this is a very bright home. There are ample parking spaces on both side of the townhouse and visitor parking surrounds this home which is an anomaly for townhomes in NOVA. Enjoy this brick townhouse in a cul-de-sac corner with trees in the back and all the living space like a single family home without the yard work. See more pictures and video on the Redfin website. Available for showing. Rental is available on June 1st, 2019. Absolutely no cats and smokers due to allergies. Requires one-month rental deposit and pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 Dockray Ct have any available units?
8320 Dockray Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 8320 Dockray Ct have?
Some of 8320 Dockray Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 Dockray Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8320 Dockray Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 Dockray Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8320 Dockray Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8320 Dockray Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8320 Dockray Ct offers parking.
Does 8320 Dockray Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8320 Dockray Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 Dockray Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8320 Dockray Ct has a pool.
Does 8320 Dockray Ct have accessible units?
No, 8320 Dockray Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 Dockray Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8320 Dockray Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8320 Dockray Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8320 Dockray Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd
Lorton, VA 22079
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln
Lorton, VA 22079

Similar Pages

Lorton 1 BedroomsLorton 2 Bedrooms
Lorton Apartments with GymLorton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lorton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VA
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University