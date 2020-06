Amenities

Great location within a few mile drive to Ft. Belvoir, or walk to Lorton VRE station to travel to Pentagon or DC. Unique 3 level floorplan; main living area on ground level; master bdrm and bath on middle level and two spacious bdrms on upper level with loft area. Quiet community among woods, but walk to the many shops and eateries in Lorton Station Town Center. This one won't last.