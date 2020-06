Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities

Absolute Stunner in Washington Square.! Kitchen is Like New with Recent Cabinets; Flooring; Granite Counter Tops; and Appliances. Newer Carpets Professionally Cleaned. Stackable Washer/Dryer in Kitchen. Half Bath on Main. Bring Your Pickiest Renters and Have Them Get Ready to Be Very Happy!!