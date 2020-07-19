Amenities
Welcome home to 7688 Wolford Way. This fantastic three-bedroom townhome features an updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and a large pantry. The spacious master bedroom has an ample-sized closet and a private master bath. The lower level offers a bonus room and huge rec room that walks out to a great fenced-in backyard. Residents of Washington Square enjoy being just moments away from major commuter routes, the Lorton Station Marketplace, VRE, and Fort Belvoir.