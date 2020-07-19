All apartments in Lorton
7688 WOLFORD WAY
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

7688 WOLFORD WAY

7688 Wolford Way · No Longer Available
Location

7688 Wolford Way, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to 7688 Wolford Way. This fantastic three-bedroom townhome features an updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and a large pantry. The spacious master bedroom has an ample-sized closet and a private master bath. The lower level offers a bonus room and huge rec room that walks out to a great fenced-in backyard. Residents of Washington Square enjoy being just moments away from major commuter routes, the Lorton Station Marketplace, VRE, and Fort Belvoir.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

