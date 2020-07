Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Handsome 3 BR, 2.5.5 Bath End Townhouse all Spruced Up and Ready to Go! * Fresh Paint, Gleeming Hardwood Floors, New Upstairs Carpet, Wood Fireplace, Huge Deck, and Best of All..Clean as Clean Can Be! * This Home is Ready For You! * Fenced Back Yard, Brick Patio, Reserved Parking * Responsible Credit and Good References a Must! * Available Now! *