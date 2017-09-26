All apartments in Lincolnia
6495 TAYACK PLACE
6495 TAYACK PLACE

6495 Tayack Place · No Longer Available
Location

6495 Tayack Place, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Updated and spacious condo. 2 Master Bedrooms, 2 bath split floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Bay Window. Light and Bright open kitchen plan. Separate dining room, two sided gas fireplace, sitting room, living room and great outdoor patio space. Huge bedroom closets and plenty of storage space throughout. Washer/Dryer in unit. 3 blocks to metro bus or connector bus to Van Dorn Metro just up the road. Fantastic location for this amazing home! 1 reserved parking spot w/ unit and Visitor guest parking passes. No Pets. Available 5/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6495 TAYACK PLACE have any available units?
6495 TAYACK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6495 TAYACK PLACE have?
Some of 6495 TAYACK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6495 TAYACK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6495 TAYACK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6495 TAYACK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6495 TAYACK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6495 TAYACK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6495 TAYACK PLACE offers parking.
Does 6495 TAYACK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6495 TAYACK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6495 TAYACK PLACE have a pool?
No, 6495 TAYACK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6495 TAYACK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6495 TAYACK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6495 TAYACK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6495 TAYACK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6495 TAYACK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6495 TAYACK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
