6495 TAYACK PLACE

Updated and spacious condo. 2 Master Bedrooms, 2 bath split floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Bay Window. Light and Bright open kitchen plan. Separate dining room, two sided gas fireplace, sitting room, living room and great outdoor patio space. Huge bedroom closets and plenty of storage space throughout. Washer/Dryer in unit. 3 blocks to metro bus or connector bus to Van Dorn Metro just up the road. Fantastic location for this amazing home! 1 reserved parking spot w/ unit and Visitor guest parking passes. No Pets. Available 5/1.