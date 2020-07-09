6475 Cheyenne Drive 202

Amenities

Unit 202 Available 07/01/19 Spacious Condo Apartment near DC - Property Id: 133463



Located inside the beltway (I-495), half mile from I-395, this unit is situated just 14 miles from the center of Washington, DC, in the very quiet residential complex of Windy Hill in Alexandria, VA, offering quality country living with easy city access. The private garage has built-in storage shelving.



The interior consists of two master suites with bath and shower, an entrance foyer, a laundry room with new washer and dryer. The large deck, with extra storage space, is overlooking the club house grounds.



All prospective tenants will be required complete an application, and to supply credit, employment and previous address information. No fee is required when submitting the application for processing if a current credit report is provided. Owner pays the condominium fees, water and trash collection. No smoking is allowed inside the unit.



Please contact by email or phone to arrange viewing.

