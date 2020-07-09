All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

6475 Cheyenne Drive 202

6475 Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6475 Cheyenne Drive, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit 202 Available 07/01/19 Spacious Condo Apartment near DC - Property Id: 133463

Located inside the beltway (I-495), half mile from I-395, this unit is situated just 14 miles from the center of Washington, DC, in the very quiet residential complex of Windy Hill in Alexandria, VA, offering quality country living with easy city access. The private garage has built-in storage shelving.

The interior consists of two master suites with bath and shower, an entrance foyer, a laundry room with new washer and dryer. The large deck, with extra storage space, is overlooking the club house grounds.

All prospective tenants will be required complete an application, and to supply credit, employment and previous address information. No fee is required when submitting the application for processing if a current credit report is provided. Owner pays the condominium fees, water and trash collection. No smoking is allowed inside the unit.

Please contact by email or phone to arrange viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133463
Property Id 133463

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 have any available units?
6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 have?
Some of 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 currently offering any rent specials?
6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 pet-friendly?
No, 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 offer parking?
Yes, 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 offers parking.
Does 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 have a pool?
No, 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 does not have a pool.
Does 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 have accessible units?
No, 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6475 Cheyenne Drive 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
