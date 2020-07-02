All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

6456 Holyoke Dr.

6456 Holyoke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6456 Holyoke Drive, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Very Rare One Bedroom HOUSE available NOW! - Newly updated custom 1 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home within walking distance to shops and restaurants. This two level home features ceramic tile on the main level and new carpeting on the bedroom level. Newly built full bathroom with high end cabinetry and new shower stall. Open living room and dining room, and storage room on main level. Bedroom occupies the upper level with plush new carpeting and walk in closet. Property is partially fenced. Sheds do not convey. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn cutting is included in the rent.

No Smoking.

Pets: No more than two pets allowed; on case by case basis with deposit of $500/ pet.

Parking: Driveway (unpaved) and street parking.

Shopping:This home is conveniently located within walking distance of many shops and restaurants.

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $64,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $1600
Security Deposit: $1600 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 04/01/2020

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water).

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5336424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6456 Holyoke Dr. have any available units?
6456 Holyoke Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6456 Holyoke Dr. have?
Some of 6456 Holyoke Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6456 Holyoke Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6456 Holyoke Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6456 Holyoke Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6456 Holyoke Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6456 Holyoke Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6456 Holyoke Dr. offers parking.
Does 6456 Holyoke Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6456 Holyoke Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6456 Holyoke Dr. have a pool?
No, 6456 Holyoke Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6456 Holyoke Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6456 Holyoke Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6456 Holyoke Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6456 Holyoke Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6456 Holyoke Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6456 Holyoke Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

