6456 Holyoke Dr.

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Very Rare One Bedroom HOUSE available NOW! - Newly updated custom 1 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home within walking distance to shops and restaurants. This two level home features ceramic tile on the main level and new carpeting on the bedroom level. Newly built full bathroom with high end cabinetry and new shower stall. Open living room and dining room, and storage room on main level. Bedroom occupies the upper level with plush new carpeting and walk in closet. Property is partially fenced. Sheds do not convey. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn cutting is included in the rent.



No Smoking.



Pets: No more than two pets allowed; on case by case basis with deposit of $500/ pet.



Parking: Driveway (unpaved) and street parking.



Shopping:This home is conveniently located within walking distance of many shops and restaurants.



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $64,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $1600

Security Deposit: $1600 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 04/01/2020



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water).



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



(RLNE5336424)