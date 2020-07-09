6419 Cherokee Court, Lincolnia, VA 22312 Lincolnia
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful rental property is close to everything. Easy commute to DC and Northern Virginia. The first level is finished with own full bathroom and walk out to the back patio. Newer appliances and fixtures. Backs to a quiet wooded area. This won't last long at this price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
