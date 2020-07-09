All apartments in Lincolnia
Find more places like 6419 CHEROKEE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
6419 CHEROKEE COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6419 CHEROKEE COURT

6419 Cherokee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnia
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6419 Cherokee Court, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful rental property is close to everything. Easy commute to DC and Northern Virginia. The first level is finished with own full bathroom and walk out to the back patio. Newer appliances and fixtures. Backs to a quiet wooded area. This won't last long at this price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6419 CHEROKEE COURT have any available units?
6419 CHEROKEE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6419 CHEROKEE COURT have?
Some of 6419 CHEROKEE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6419 CHEROKEE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6419 CHEROKEE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6419 CHEROKEE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6419 CHEROKEE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6419 CHEROKEE COURT offer parking?
No, 6419 CHEROKEE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6419 CHEROKEE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6419 CHEROKEE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6419 CHEROKEE COURT have a pool?
No, 6419 CHEROKEE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6419 CHEROKEE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6419 CHEROKEE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6419 CHEROKEE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6419 CHEROKEE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6419 CHEROKEE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6419 CHEROKEE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave
Lincolnia, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Lincolnia 1 BedroomsLincolnia 2 Bedrooms
Lincolnia Apartments with BalconiesLincolnia Apartments with Gyms
Lincolnia Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VA
Huntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VABailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America