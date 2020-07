6417 CHEROKEE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

FANTASTIC 4 LEVEL FLOOR PLAN: LOWEST LEVEL HAS 10 FOOT CEILINGS, CEILING FAN, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, A FULL SIZE WINDOW, WALKOUT TO THE LOWER LEVEL OF A 2 STORY DECK, EASY ACCESS TO A FULL BATH OFF THE FOYER (GUEST SUITE?).; SECOND LEVEL HAS A FULL BATH (MENTIONED PREVIOUSLY), A LARGE FOYER WITH PLENTY OF COAT CLOSET SPACE & ACCESS TO THE OVERSIZE ONE CAR GARAGE; MAIN LEVEL HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FLOOR-TO- CEILING WINDOWS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, POWDER ROOM, KITCHEN/FAMILY ROOM COMBO WITH A SECOND WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE & ACCESS TO THE TO THE 2 TIER DECK; UPPER LEVEL HAS 3 BEDROOMS (EACH WITH CEILING FANS), TWO BATHROOMS & A FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER! COMMUTERS DREAM: INSIDE THE BELTWAY WITH TWO POINTS OF ACCESS FROM I395. CLOSE TO ALL THE GREAT RESTAURANTS ANNANDALE & SPRINGFIELD HAVE TO OFFER! . AFTER FINAL REPAIRS & CLEANING, PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR OCCUPANCY BY MAY 9. ON-SITE PARKING FOR 3 VEHICLES, ADDITIONAL STREET PARKING NEARBY. HEAT-A/C SYSTEM REPLACED IN 2019. THE COVERED FRONT PORCH (SUITABLE FOR REMOVING SHOES/BOOTS) & A SHED ON THE REAR DECK ARE INCLUDED. HOME BACKS TO A GROUP OF MATURE TREES SEPARATING IT FROM A COMMERCIAL BUILDING. SMALL HOA (ONLY 11 HOMES) WITH NO AMENITIES. THE ENTIRE AREA HAS A RURAL FEELING: MOSTLY ESTABLISHED DETACHED HOMES WITH WINDING, TREE-LINED STREETS (INCLUDING A ONE LANE BRIDGE OVER A BABBLING BROOK). LONG TERM LEASE IS AVAILABLE. FOR A 10% INCREASE IN YEAR 3. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED.