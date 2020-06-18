6412 Hawk View Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage clubhouse fireplace

Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath & 2 half bath town home is located in a beautiful neighborhood in Alexandria, VA.



First floor has a living room with a fireplace and a den with a view of the back yard. The main level is very spacious and includes the kitchen and larger living/entertainment room with lots of storage space. The deck provides space to entertain or relax and enjoy the fresh air. Unit comes with 1 car garage and a driveway.



Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. Chatel requires a minimum 650 FICO credit score.



Security deposit: 1 month's rent



Pets allowed: Non-refundable pet fee, if applicable



No smoking



Available Immediately!



Please contact Laura Lee Beall at Lbeall@chatel.us to schedule showings.



