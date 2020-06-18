All apartments in Lincolnia
Lincolnia, VA
6412 Hawk View Lane
6412 Hawk View Lane

6412 Hawk View Lane · No Longer Available
Lincolnia
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

6412 Hawk View Lane, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath & 2 half bath town home is located in a beautiful neighborhood in Alexandria, VA.

First floor has a living room with a fireplace and a den with a view of the back yard. The main level is very spacious and includes the kitchen and larger living/entertainment room with lots of storage space. The deck provides space to entertain or relax and enjoy the fresh air. Unit comes with 1 car garage and a driveway.

Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. Chatel requires a minimum 650 FICO credit score.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Security deposit: 1 month's rent

Pets allowed: Non-refundable pet fee, if applicable

No smoking

Available Immediately!

Please contact Laura Lee Beall at Lbeall@chatel.us to schedule showings.

(RLNE4494179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 Hawk View Lane have any available units?
6412 Hawk View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6412 Hawk View Lane have?
Some of 6412 Hawk View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 Hawk View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Hawk View Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Hawk View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6412 Hawk View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6412 Hawk View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6412 Hawk View Lane does offer parking.
Does 6412 Hawk View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 Hawk View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Hawk View Lane have a pool?
No, 6412 Hawk View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Hawk View Lane have accessible units?
No, 6412 Hawk View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Hawk View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6412 Hawk View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6412 Hawk View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6412 Hawk View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

