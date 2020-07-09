All apartments in Lincolnia
6341 BERYL ROAD
6341 BERYL ROAD

6341 Beryl Road · No Longer Available
Location

6341 Beryl Road, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
extra storage
carpet
oven
FABULOUS 4 bed 2.5 bath single family home ideally located minutes from the 395/95/495 mixing bowl interchange. Super easy access to DC and surrounding areas. Enjoy the freedom of living in a single family home snuggled in the suburbs, yet only 15 minutes from the National Mall (In non rush hour). The shuttle to the metro stops steps away from your front door, making using public transportation a breeze. Walk to nearby cafes or stroll safely along the sidewalks of this walk friendly neighborhood. Here are some things you will love: BRAND NEW CARPET - NEW PAINT - Marble Entry, large windows in the family room, separate office/Den with hardwood floors and extra storage. Lots to love. Call today to schedule to see this home! EASY APPLY https://apply.link/2S1mB1N

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6341 BERYL ROAD have any available units?
6341 BERYL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6341 BERYL ROAD have?
Some of 6341 BERYL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6341 BERYL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6341 BERYL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 BERYL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6341 BERYL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6341 BERYL ROAD offer parking?
No, 6341 BERYL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6341 BERYL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6341 BERYL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 BERYL ROAD have a pool?
No, 6341 BERYL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6341 BERYL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6341 BERYL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 BERYL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6341 BERYL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6341 BERYL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6341 BERYL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
