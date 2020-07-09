6341 BERYL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

FABULOUS 4 bed 2.5 bath single family home ideally located minutes from the 395/95/495 mixing bowl interchange. Super easy access to DC and surrounding areas. Enjoy the freedom of living in a single family home snuggled in the suburbs, yet only 15 minutes from the National Mall (In non rush hour). The shuttle to the metro stops steps away from your front door, making using public transportation a breeze. Walk to nearby cafes or stroll safely along the sidewalks of this walk friendly neighborhood. Here are some things you will love: BRAND NEW CARPET - NEW PAINT - Marble Entry, large windows in the family room, separate office/Den with hardwood floors and extra storage. Lots to love. Call today to schedule to see this home! EASY APPLY https://apply.link/2S1mB1N