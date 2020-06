Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym elevator hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator gym hot tub

Well managed community with front lawn maintenance included in the rental package. This spacious home has a spot for everyone the family. ~ A spacious backyard for animal lovers ~ Finished basement equip with an entertainment area and full bar~ Dinning under the beautiful skylight ~ Two master bedrooms with En Suite and Walk - In - Closets ~ Completed attic for a teleworker or gym enthusiast. Available for move-in April 5th. Contact realtor for virtual tour until March 30th.