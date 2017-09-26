6268 Lincolnia Rd

Amenities
Outstanding Location/Great Price in Alexandria, VA (Fairfax County) near the Landmark Mall and Convenient Drive to Fort Belvoir, Express Metro Bus to Pentagon, and the Metro System
Type/Size of Apartment:
Basement style, but with large windows and independent entrance (cannot be entered from the house) [Please see photo -- apartment entrance is by the railing on the right side of the house]
Overall size of approx. 800 sq. ft. with good-sized rooms: Kitchen/Dining Room: Approx. 12.5 ft. x 7 ft.; Living Room: Approx. 17.5 ft. x 12.5 ft.; Bedroom #1: Approx. 13.5 ft. x 13 ft.; Bedroom #2: Approx. 13 ft. x 10.5 ft.; Comfortable bathroom/shower space
Newly painted
New flooring
Amply available, free adjacent street parking
Quiet neighborhood
Fairfax County School District
Close to Northern Virginia Community College
Utilities included except for phone
Your own private washer and dryer in the apartment
8 ft. ceilings in every room
Refrigerator (with ice maker)
Microwave
Kitchen cabinets
Verizon Fios TV, High Speed Fiber-Optic Internet provided (cable box/remote rental not included)
Large closets
Directly on bus line to Pentagon and places West
Great location -- Only about .5 miles to Highway 395 and 1 mile to Landmark Mall and Columbia Pike
Short, 5-to-10 minute walk to nearby shopping, including a 24-hour grocery store and LA Fitness
Beautiful park and private, neighborhood pool (requires membership, independent of rent)
Special Conditions:
Minimum 1 year lease
Maximum of 2 Individuals
No Smoking Allowed in Apartment or on Premises
AVAILABLE NOW!!!
No Pets Allowed
