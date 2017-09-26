6268 Lincolnia Rd

Amenities

Outstanding Location/Great Price in Alexandria, VA (Fairfax County) near the Landmark Mall and Convenient Drive to Fort Belvoir, Express Metro Bus to Pentagon, and the Metro System



Type/Size of Apartment:

Basement style, but with large windows and independent entrance (cannot be entered from the house) [Please see photo -- apartment entrance is by the railing on the right side of the house]

Overall size of approx. 800 sq. ft. with good-sized rooms: Kitchen/Dining Room: Approx. 12.5 ft. x 7 ft.; Living Room: Approx. 17.5 ft. x 12.5 ft.; Bedroom #1: Approx. 13.5 ft. x 13 ft.; Bedroom #2: Approx. 13 ft. x 10.5 ft.; Comfortable bathroom/shower space



Amenities:

Newly painted

New flooring

Amply available, free adjacent street parking

Quiet neighborhood

Fairfax County School District

Close to Northern Virginia Community College

Utilities included except for phone

Your own private washer and dryer in the apartment

8 ft. ceilings in every room

Refrigerator (with ice maker)

Microwave

Kitchen cabinets

Verizon Fios TV, High Speed Fiber-Optic Internet provided (cable box/remote rental not included)

Large closets

Directly on bus line to Pentagon and places West

Great location -- Only about .5 miles to Highway 395 and 1 mile to Landmark Mall and Columbia Pike

Short, 5-to-10 minute walk to nearby shopping, including a 24-hour grocery store and LA Fitness

Beautiful park and private, neighborhood pool (requires membership, independent of rent)



Special Conditions:

Minimum 1 year lease

Maximum of 2 Individuals

No Smoking Allowed in Apartment or on Premises

AVAILABLE NOW!!!



No Pets Allowed



