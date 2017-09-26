All apartments in Lincolnia
6268 Lincolnia Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6268 Lincolnia Rd

6268 Lincolnia Road
Location

6268 Lincolnia Road, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
some paid utils
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Outstanding Location/Great Price in Alexandria, VA (Fairfax County) near the Landmark Mall and Convenient Drive to Fort Belvoir, Express Metro Bus to Pentagon, and the Metro System

Type/Size of Apartment:
Basement style, but with large windows and independent entrance (cannot be entered from the house) [Please see photo -- apartment entrance is by the railing on the right side of the house]
Overall size of approx. 800 sq. ft. with good-sized rooms: Kitchen/Dining Room: Approx. 12.5 ft. x 7 ft.; Living Room: Approx. 17.5 ft. x 12.5 ft.; Bedroom #1: Approx. 13.5 ft. x 13 ft.; Bedroom #2: Approx. 13 ft. x 10.5 ft.; Comfortable bathroom/shower space

Amenities:
Newly painted
New flooring
Amply available, free adjacent street parking
Quiet neighborhood
Fairfax County School District
Close to Northern Virginia Community College
Utilities included except for phone
Your own private washer and dryer in the apartment
8 ft. ceilings in every room
Refrigerator (with ice maker)
Microwave
Kitchen cabinets
Verizon Fios TV, High Speed Fiber-Optic Internet provided (cable box/remote rental not included)
Large closets
Directly on bus line to Pentagon and places West
Great location -- Only about .5 miles to Highway 395 and 1 mile to Landmark Mall and Columbia Pike
Short, 5-to-10 minute walk to nearby shopping, including a 24-hour grocery store and LA Fitness
Beautiful park and private, neighborhood pool (requires membership, independent of rent)

Special Conditions:
Minimum 1 year lease
Maximum of 2 Individuals
No Smoking Allowed in Apartment or on Premises
AVAILABLE NOW!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4638956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6268 Lincolnia Rd have any available units?
6268 Lincolnia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6268 Lincolnia Rd have?
Some of 6268 Lincolnia Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6268 Lincolnia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6268 Lincolnia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6268 Lincolnia Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6268 Lincolnia Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6268 Lincolnia Rd offer parking?
No, 6268 Lincolnia Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6268 Lincolnia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6268 Lincolnia Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6268 Lincolnia Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6268 Lincolnia Rd has a pool.
Does 6268 Lincolnia Rd have accessible units?
No, 6268 Lincolnia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6268 Lincolnia Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6268 Lincolnia Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6268 Lincolnia Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6268 Lincolnia Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
