Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Awesome location. A three bedroom town home with 2.5 baths. Separate dining room from the kitchen. This property is close to schools, shopping and Metro. More than 12 months lease will be accepted for this property but there will be a change in price after 12 months. A must see property.