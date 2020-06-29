5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Welcome Home! Updated move-in ready end unit townhome with two master bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen and baths. Beautiful wood floors throughout the formal living and dining rooms. Newer washer-dryer upstairs. Fenced flag stone patio for that summer bbq. Extra storage in the attic. Pool & tennis courts next door. 2 parking spaces. Easy commute via I395 or Bus stops nearby. Pets are case-by-case. Available April 4.