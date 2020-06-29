All apartments in Lincolnia
Find more places like 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE

5740 Independence Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnia
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5740 Independence Circle, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcome Home! Updated move-in ready end unit townhome with two master bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen and baths. Beautiful wood floors throughout the formal living and dining rooms. Newer washer-dryer upstairs. Fenced flag stone patio for that summer bbq. Extra storage in the attic. Pool & tennis courts next door. 2 parking spaces. Easy commute via I395 or Bus stops nearby. Pets are case-by-case. Available April 4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE have any available units?
5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE have?
Some of 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5740 INDEPENDENCE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave
Lincolnia, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Lincolnia 1 BedroomsLincolnia 2 Bedrooms
Lincolnia 3 BedroomsLincolnia Apartments with Parking
Lincolnia Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VA
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America