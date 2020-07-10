5709 Callcott Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/25bacf508b ---- Spacious entry level kitchen features granite, stainless steel, custom pantry, touch-less faucet, and ample storage space. Breakfast bar seats 4, leather stools convey! Open main level floor plan with tall ceilings, wood floors, and view of tree lined path. Upper level offers newer carpet, bedroom level laundry, and family room with built-in entertainment system. Huge master suited with tray ceilings and two custom walk-in closets. En-suite bath offers double vanity, separate soaking tub, and towel warmers. Guest bedroom features large closet and built-in shelving. Garage and driveway parking included. Residences at Sullivan has a free shuttle to metro and beautiful outdoor pool. Excellent location, walk to shops and restaurants, minutes to 395 or 495!