Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
5709 Callcott Way
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

5709 Callcott Way

5709 Callcott Way · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/25bacf508b ---- Spacious entry level kitchen features granite, stainless steel, custom pantry, touch-less faucet, and ample storage space. Breakfast bar seats 4, leather stools convey! Open main level floor plan with tall ceilings, wood floors, and view of tree lined path. Upper level offers newer carpet, bedroom level laundry, and family room with built-in entertainment system. Huge master suited with tray ceilings and two custom walk-in closets. En-suite bath offers double vanity, separate soaking tub, and towel warmers. Guest bedroom features large closet and built-in shelving. Garage and driveway parking included. Residences at Sullivan has a free shuttle to metro and beautiful outdoor pool. Excellent location, walk to shops and restaurants, minutes to 395 or 495!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Callcott Way have any available units?
5709 Callcott Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5709 Callcott Way have?
Some of 5709 Callcott Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Callcott Way currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Callcott Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Callcott Way pet-friendly?
No, 5709 Callcott Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 5709 Callcott Way offer parking?
Yes, 5709 Callcott Way offers parking.
Does 5709 Callcott Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Callcott Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Callcott Way have a pool?
Yes, 5709 Callcott Way has a pool.
Does 5709 Callcott Way have accessible units?
No, 5709 Callcott Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Callcott Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Callcott Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 Callcott Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 Callcott Way does not have units with air conditioning.

