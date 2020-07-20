All apartments in Lincolnia
5626 DOVER COURT
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:16 AM

5626 DOVER COURT

5626 Dover Court · No Longer Available
Location

5626 Dover Court, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location!!Exit of Edsall rd, Minutes From Washington DC, Fully renovated, open floor plan, new upgraded huge kitchen with granite counter and back splash, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, new carpet, new hardwood floor in family room 4 bedrooms, 3 full newbath, 1 master bedroom with full bath on main level,1 master bedroom with full bath on upper level, Huge deck with rear privacy, property located at CUL-DE-SUC, 1 car garage but enough parking on driveway and street, None of the property like this in that area for rent MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 DOVER COURT have any available units?
5626 DOVER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5626 DOVER COURT have?
Some of 5626 DOVER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 DOVER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5626 DOVER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 DOVER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5626 DOVER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 5626 DOVER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5626 DOVER COURT offers parking.
Does 5626 DOVER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5626 DOVER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 DOVER COURT have a pool?
No, 5626 DOVER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5626 DOVER COURT have accessible units?
No, 5626 DOVER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 DOVER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5626 DOVER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5626 DOVER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5626 DOVER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
