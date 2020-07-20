5626 DOVER COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location Location!!Exit of Edsall rd, Minutes From Washington DC, Fully renovated, open floor plan, new upgraded huge kitchen with granite counter and back splash, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, new carpet, new hardwood floor in family room 4 bedrooms, 3 full newbath, 1 master bedroom with full bath on main level,1 master bedroom with full bath on upper level, Huge deck with rear privacy, property located at CUL-DE-SUC, 1 car garage but enough parking on driveway and street, None of the property like this in that area for rent MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE.