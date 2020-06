Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

BEAUTIFUL! 1 bed, 1 bath newly finished back house. All new appliances, new floors, new paint, everything is modern and NEW! Washer/ Dryer combo, shared fenced yard and patio. Utilities included in rent are electric, water, and trash. Owner prefers no pets but will consider a small dog. Commuter bus stop is just a short walk down the street.