Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking hot tub

Sun filled, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in end-unit townhome Windy Hill at Lincolnia. Contempory floor plan, soaring ceilings, gleaming hard wood floors, palladium windows. Spacious master suite with garden tub and separate shower. SS Appliances and granite counters and large breakfast room. Host Thanksgiving this year in the large formal dining room. Two level deck and calming view of trees. Minutes to 395/95, shopping, restaurants and more!