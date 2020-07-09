All apartments in Lincolnia
5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE

5426 Edsall Ridge Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5426 Edsall Ridge Pl, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to the Ridges at Edsall! A tranquil Townhome community nestled in the West End of Alexandria, VA. Located inside the I-495 Beltway, just minutes from Washington DC, the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, Old Town, and National Harbor, this home is a commuters dream. Pride of ownership shows throughout this meticulously maintained 2003 built spacious 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath boasting modern chandeliers and recessed lights; remodeled kitchen complete with enormous island, granite counters, gas stove and double oven; hardwoods gleam throughout the main level's open floor plan w/ 2-sided gas fireplace--perfect for entertaining. The master suite is grand, featuring tray ceilings, a sitting room and luxury bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the upper/lower level decks (BBQ grills ok!) facing gorgeous tall trees accentuating your privacy; 2-car garage; finished walkout basement with an additional gas fireplace and full bath. The 3-level bump-out provides an abundance of natural light. Easy access to major routes and minutes to Metro (Blue Line, Van Dorn St.). AAP Schools include Belvedere Elementary and Glasgow Middle. Local highlights: Grocery Stores-- Giant, Harris Teeter, West End Farmers Market, Aldi (Whole Foods/Trader Joes nearby); Gyms-- LA Fitness, Golds, St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex (you have to see it to believe it!); Shopping-- Springfield Mall, Home Depot, Kingstowne, World Market, Home Goods, multiple Plazas, Old Town etc...also check out https://thenewlandmark.com for updates on the new open-air urban village in development; ~1.5 miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE have any available units?
5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE offers parking.
Does 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

