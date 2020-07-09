5426 EDSALL RIDGE PLACE

Amenities

Welcome to the Ridges at Edsall! A tranquil Townhome community nestled in the West End of Alexandria, VA. Located inside the I-495 Beltway, just minutes from Washington DC, the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, Old Town, and National Harbor, this home is a commuters dream. Pride of ownership shows throughout this meticulously maintained 2003 built spacious 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath boasting modern chandeliers and recessed lights; remodeled kitchen complete with enormous island, granite counters, gas stove and double oven; hardwoods gleam throughout the main level's open floor plan w/ 2-sided gas fireplace--perfect for entertaining. The master suite is grand, featuring tray ceilings, a sitting room and luxury bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the upper/lower level decks (BBQ grills ok!) facing gorgeous tall trees accentuating your privacy; 2-car garage; finished walkout basement with an additional gas fireplace and full bath. The 3-level bump-out provides an abundance of natural light. Easy access to major routes and minutes to Metro (Blue Line, Van Dorn St.). AAP Schools include Belvedere Elementary and Glasgow Middle. Local highlights: Grocery Stores-- Giant, Harris Teeter, West End Farmers Market, Aldi (Whole Foods/Trader Joes nearby); Gyms-- LA Fitness, Golds, St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex (you have to see it to believe it!); Shopping-- Springfield Mall, Home Depot, Kingstowne, World Market, Home Goods, multiple Plazas, Old Town etc...also check out https://thenewlandmark.com for updates on the new open-air urban village in development; ~1.5 miles away.