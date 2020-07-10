All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5244 Elbetee Ln

5244 Elbetee Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5244 Elbetee Ln, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/247257500c ----
Two bedroom end of row townhouse in sought after Overlook community. Home features wood floors on main level, recessed lighting, updated baths, stainless steel kitchen appliances less than 1 year old. NEW carpet upstairs. Fully fenced back yard with brick patio. Community pool, play ground, and tennis courts back park land with trails. 5 minute walk to bus that goes to Metro. 3 minute drive to 395- great for commuters! Painting and carpet cleaning/stretching to be completed prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5244 Elbetee Ln have any available units?
5244 Elbetee Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5244 Elbetee Ln have?
Some of 5244 Elbetee Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5244 Elbetee Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5244 Elbetee Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5244 Elbetee Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5244 Elbetee Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 5244 Elbetee Ln offer parking?
No, 5244 Elbetee Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5244 Elbetee Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5244 Elbetee Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5244 Elbetee Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5244 Elbetee Ln has a pool.
Does 5244 Elbetee Ln have accessible units?
No, 5244 Elbetee Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5244 Elbetee Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5244 Elbetee Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5244 Elbetee Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5244 Elbetee Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

