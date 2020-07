Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

EXCELLENT CLOSE IN LOCATION, CLOSE TO 395, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS**3 BDRM, 2.5 BA, 1 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE**FRESH PAINT, CARPET AND VINYL**BRAND NEW KITCHEN SS APPLIANCES**GENEROUS BRIGHT LIVING RM FACING SOUTH, WITH GAS FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO DECK**KITCHEN WITH TABLE SPACE, COUNTERTOP FOR STOOLS & GAS COOKING**LARGE MASTER BDRM, WITH WALK IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS**LAUNDRY CLOSET ON BDRM LEVEL!**SPACIOUS REC ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE WALK OUT TO FENCED YARD & PATIO**MOVE IN READY!!