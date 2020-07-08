4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A

Amenities
4561 Interlachen Court, Alexandria VA 22312
AGENTS WELCOME! Available is this LARGE 1 Bedroom condo in close in neighborhood with lots of storage and an open floor plan. It offers Solid surface wood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full size washer & dryer, energy efficient vinyl windows, remodeled bathroom with granite vanity and ceramic tile, fireplace, large patio. Great commuter location inside the beltway, close to 495/395 & metro bus! Community offers Jogging / Walking Path, Pool - Outdoor, Tennis - Courts, Tot Lots / Playground.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Directions: FROM I-495 EAST ON LITTLE RIVER TPK LEFT PINECREST VISTA, LEFT JUPITER HILLS, LEFT AT POOL, LEFT INTERLACHEN TO THE END. WELCOME HOME TO 4561-A
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google. EOH