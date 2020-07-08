All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A

4561 Interlachen Court · No Longer Available
Location

4561 Interlachen Court, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
4561 Interlachen Court, Alexandria VA 22312

AGENTS WELCOME! Available is this LARGE 1 Bedroom condo in close in neighborhood with lots of storage and an open floor plan. It offers Solid surface wood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full size washer & dryer, energy efficient vinyl windows, remodeled bathroom with granite vanity and ceramic tile, fireplace, large patio. Great commuter location inside the beltway, close to 495/395 & metro bus! Community offers Jogging / Walking Path, Pool - Outdoor, Tennis - Courts, Tot Lots / Playground.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Directions: FROM I-495 EAST ON LITTLE RIVER TPK LEFT PINECREST VISTA, LEFT JUPITER HILLS, LEFT AT POOL, LEFT INTERLACHEN TO THE END. WELCOME HOME TO 4561-A
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google. EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A have any available units?
4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A have?
Some of 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A offer parking?
No, 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A have a pool?
Yes, 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A has a pool.
Does 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A have accessible units?
No, 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4561 Interlachen Court, Apt A has units with air conditioning.

