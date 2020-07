Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace carpet range

PRIME LOCATION TO WORK IN PENTAGON, PUBLIC BUS NEARBY!. BIG MODEL OF SPLIT LEVEL HOME. NEAR COLUMBIA PIKE AND RT 236. 4 BR, UPPER AND 2 BR IN LOWER, 3 BATH, WALKOUT BASEMENT. CUL-DE-SAC, 2 CAR GAR. CLEAN, SPACIOUS. A SOUGHT AFTER PROPERTY. VACANT AND READY TO MOVE IN. GOOD FOR BIG FAMILY. NEW: CARPET, STOVE, DISHWASHER, DRYER, MAX 2 PEOPLE TO QUALIFY. NO PET PLEASE!