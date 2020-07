Amenities

in unit laundry carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This duplex is a charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath located in the Historic District of Leesburg offering a washer/dryer, beige carpet, all on one level and includes a large shared fenced back yard complete with mature trees that back up the the W&OD bike trail. LAWN MOWING INCLUDED. Backs up to future site of Riverwalk.