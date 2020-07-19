43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful all brick town home. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, on 5 finished levels with 9 ft ceilings. Hardwood floors on main and lower level. Large kitchen with upgraded appliances & Corian counter tops. Spacious MBR w/LUX bath & w/in closet. Ceramic tiles in all baths. Full finished W/O basement, large deck, & fence. $2750 rent includes trash removal, Broadband Internet, Cable TV, and membership to Lansdowne Potomac Club House. Club house is only a 5 min walk away from the house.You have access to indoor and outdoor pools, gym, game room, and private tennis courts. Miles of walking trails surround the neighborhood. You can walk to the Lansdowne Town Center too.Walking distance to middle and high schools. Bus stop catty corner from house to elementary school. Minutes from Inova Hospital, Rt. 7, Rt. 28, Lansdowne Town Center, One Loudoun, and various shopping centers. Easy access to W&OD trail via car, bike, or on foot.No Cats. No Smokers. Dogs will be on a case by case. $500 non-refundable pet deposit required.Potential tenants will be required to undergo a credit check, employment check and criminal check.