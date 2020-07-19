All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:14 PM

43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE

43774 Smith Ferry Square · No Longer Available
Location

43774 Smith Ferry Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful all brick town home. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, on 5 finished levels with 9 ft ceilings. Hardwood floors on main and lower level. Large kitchen with upgraded appliances & Corian counter tops. Spacious MBR w/LUX bath & w/in closet. Ceramic tiles in all baths. Full finished W/O basement, large deck, & fence. $2750 rent includes trash removal, Broadband Internet, Cable TV, and membership to Lansdowne Potomac Club House. Club house is only a 5 min walk away from the house.You have access to indoor and outdoor pools, gym, game room, and private tennis courts. Miles of walking trails surround the neighborhood. You can walk to the Lansdowne Town Center too.Walking distance to middle and high schools. Bus stop catty corner from house to elementary school. Minutes from Inova Hospital, Rt. 7, Rt. 28, Lansdowne Town Center, One Loudoun, and various shopping centers. Easy access to W&OD trail via car, bike, or on foot.No Cats. No Smokers. Dogs will be on a case by case. $500 non-refundable pet deposit required.Potential tenants will be required to undergo a credit check, employment check and criminal check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE have any available units?
43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE have?
Some of 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE has a pool.
Does 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43774 SMITH FERRY SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
