43616 CARRADOC FARM TERRACE

Wonderful lease opportunity for this luxury patio home that has the space and feel of a detached home**LOCATION! So close to schools and all amenities in sought after Lansdowne on The Potomac**Spacious 3 bedroom upstairs with 4th bedroom option in LL with 3rd full bathroom in LL**Chef's kitchen with granite counters & Stainless Steel Appliances opens to family room with gas FP**Expansive luxury master bed / bath suite with 2 walk-in closets**NEW wood flooring in LL**Great storage space*Fenced backyard and treed privacy!