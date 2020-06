Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Wonderful opportunity to lease! Elegant home with numerous upgrades, freshly painted throughout, newer roof, gourmet kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fully-finished basement, 6 Bdrms, 6.5 Baths, second suite on the third floor with en-suite bath and sitting room, wired for sound throughout, media room, oversized bar, new carpet, almost 3/4 of an acre backing to trees in RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. AMAZING HOME!